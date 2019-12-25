COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State’s star running back, announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his final collegiate season, declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Evans shared his decision on Twitter, doing so on the four-year anniversary of the day he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. In 2019, Evans tied a Sun Belt record with 24 total touchdowns to go along with 1,480 rushing yards, the fourth-highest total in program history. He was named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year.
PRO FOOTBALL
n Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took to Twitter on Christmas morning to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Then came a second tweet that addressed an ESPN report from earlier this week that implied Roethlisberger had doubts about returning to the Steelers in 2020. “P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!” Roethlisberger was injured in the second game of the season against Seattle and had surgery shortly thereafter. He was placed on injured reserve.
MISCELLANEOUS
n Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar was “inadvertently misleading.” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the investigation is ongoing. The probe, which began under Nessel’s predecessor, has resulted in charges against three former school officials. One was convicted. Two others, including former president Lou Anna Simon, were ordered to trial. Their cases will continue to be prosecuted.
