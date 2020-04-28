college basketball
n Jahcobi Neath, a freshman point guard for Wake Forest last
season, will enter the transfer portal but is leaving open the possibility of returning the Deacons. Neath averaged 5.3 points and
2.2 assists per game as the Deacons’ backup point guard behind senior Brandon Childress.
NFL
n The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, the first pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees. Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. He’s the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions.
n Dustin Colquitt walked into the Kansas City Chiefs training complex 15 years ago as a third-round pick out of Tennessee, a punter with a big leg. He wound up setting numerous franchise records, including most games played and most postseason appearances. But the Chiefs released the two-time Pro Bowl punter on Tuesday. Colquitt turns 38 next month.
