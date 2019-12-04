college football
n Maryland running back Javon Leake, a Greensboro native and alumnus of Page High School, announced Wednesday that he will forgo his final year at Maryland to enter the NFL draft. Leake’s announcement came the day after fellow running back Anthony McFarland Jr. also said he would enter the NFL draft. Leake emerged as the Terps’ leading rusher this season while McFarland was hampered by a lingering ankle injury. During Leake’s junior season, he ran for 736 yards, more than doubling his sophomore production. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry.
n N.C. State coach Dave Doeren on Wednesday announced that Tony Gibson will now serve as the program’s defensive coordinator and will coach the Wolfpack linebackers. Gibson a 24-year coaching veteran, joined the Wolfpack staff in January as co-defensive coordinator and coached the safeties in 2019.
figure skating
n Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu has the last two Olympic gold medals. No man has won three in a row. American Nathan Chen has the last two world titles. No U.S. man has won three straight since Scott Hamilton in the early 1980s. Hanyu and Chen, his biggest rival, face off at the Grand Prix Finals this week in Turin, Italy. Chen is expected to be among the participants at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro Jan. 20-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.