n Maryland running back Javon Leake, a Greensboro native and alumnus of Page High School, announced Wednesday that he will forgo his final year at Maryland to enter the NFL draft. Leake’s announcement came the day after fellow running back Anthony McFarland Jr. also said he would enter the NFL draft. Leake emerged as the Terps’ leading rusher this season while McFarland was hampered by a lingering ankle injury. During Leake’s junior season, he ran for 736 yards, more than doubling his sophomore production. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

n N.C. State coach Dave Doeren on Wednesday announced that Tony Gibson will now serve as the program’s defensive coordinator and will coach the Wolfpack linebackers. Gibson a 24-year coaching veteran, joined the Wolfpack staff in January as co-defensive coordinator and coached the safeties in 2019.

n Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu has the last two Olympic gold medals. No man has won three in a row. American Nathan Chen has the last two world titles. No U.S. man has won three straight since Scott Hamilton in the early 1980s. Hanyu and Chen, his biggest rival, face off at the Grand Prix Finals this week in Turin, Italy. Chen is expected to be among the participants at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro Jan. 20-26.

