Falcons Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

 Brian Blanco

While Christian McCaffrey’s role in Carolina’s offense could be improved, there is a unique way he’ll be useful to the Panthers’ planning for Sunday’s game against New Orleans. A lot of what he does can be seen in the Saints’ Alvin Kamara, a running back who can catch passes out of the backfield and line up as a receiver. Story, B5.

