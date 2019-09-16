Three players who are verbally committed to Wake Forest — two running backs — were selected Sunday to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Running backs Ahmani Marshall of East Forsyth and Quinton Cooley of Southern Nash and linebacker Shane Whitter of Burlington Williams were picked to the North Carolina team for the long-running all-star event, which will be played Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C.
Marshall (6-1, 205) has 458 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries (7.6 yards per carry). He’s a legacy pick to the Shrine Bowl – his father, Malcolm Marshall, played in the 1989 game before heading to North Carolina.
Cooley (5-8, 193) has 609 yards and 14 touchdowns on 46 carries (13.2 yards per carry), and another 156 yards and four touchdowns on eight receptions. He’s run for more than 100 yards in all four of the Firebirds’ games, including a 225-yard, five-touchdown performance this past Friday. He has 19 total touchdowns and three two-point conversions — he currently leads the state with 120 total points.
Whitter (6-1, 230) has 39 tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in four games. He’s also lined up at a few different offensive positions, and has three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
