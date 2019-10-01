And here’s the other half of the wide receiver combo.
Washington is tied with Surratt in leading the ACC in touchdown catches, with six each. He’s leading Surratt in their friendly game of who can have more receiving yards in each game, 3-2, with massive games against Rice (seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns) and Elon (nine for 141 and two touchdowns), and another five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown this past weekend.
Washington has struggled, to an extent, with drops this season. He’s also leading the country, according to Pro Football Focus, with 11 contested catches this season.
