Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) breaks away from Elon senior Cole Taylor (80) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.

Surratt and Clemson’s Tee Higgins are the only receivers in the ACC averaging more than 100 yards per game. Wake Forest’s redshirt sophomore has emerged as one-half of the Deacons’ potent wide receiver combo.

Surratt’s physicality works twofold, and has been on display often in the first five games. First, the 6-3, 215-pounder can fend off defensive backs and make contested catches, at times while being interfered with. And then it works after the catch, when he can break arm-tackle attempts and pick up extra yards.

He leads the ACC with 515 receiving yards and is second with 34 catches; last year he had 581 yards and 41 catches. Surratt has had a touchdown in every game — his streak of seven straight is a program record and mirrors Wake Forest’s seven-game winning streak.

