Surratt and Clemson’s Tee Higgins are the only receivers in the ACC averaging more than 100 yards per game. Wake Forest’s redshirt sophomore has emerged as one-half of the Deacons’ potent wide receiver combo.
Surratt’s physicality works twofold, and has been on display often in the first five games. First, the 6-3, 215-pounder can fend off defensive backs and make contested catches, at times while being interfered with. And then it works after the catch, when he can break arm-tackle attempts and pick up extra yards.
He leads the ACC with 515 receiving yards and is second with 34 catches; last year he had 581 yards and 41 catches. Surratt has had a touchdown in every game — his streak of seven straight is a program record and mirrors Wake Forest’s seven-game winning streak.
