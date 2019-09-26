Wyatt Ray had four sacks against Wake Forest last season, and he’s not the defensive end from Boston College who was the first pick of the third round and is a starter for the Arizona Cardinals — that’s Zach Allen.
Boston College doesn’t even have four sacks this season.
The Eagles seem to be young at defensive end, where they’ve produced Ray, Allen and Harold Landry in the past few seasons.
Boston College lists four possible starters for two defensive end spots: redshirt freshman Joey Luchetti or graduate student Richard Yeargin at one spot, and redshirt sophomore Marcus Valdez or redshirt junior Brandon Barlow at the other. Luchetti is the only one who has a sack this season, while Barlow has a half-sack.
