Giants Jets Football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with Bennie Fowler (18) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

 Michael Owens

If the events of Thursday night’s NFL preseason game were any indication. the New York Giants might just have a quarterback quandary — Eli Manning or rookie Daniel Jones — on their hands sooner than planned. Story, B4.

