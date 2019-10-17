Taggart declined to name a starting quarterback Thursday morning when asked, and declined again when asked if he’d use two quarterbacks — James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook are the candidates — against the Deacons.
Blackman and Hornibrook both played last week against Clemson, and neither player was particularly effective in the 45-14 loss. Blackman completed 9 of 23 passes for 66 yards and was intercepted twice; Hornibrook completed 8 of 12 for 84 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Blackman threw three touchdowns in each of the first three games, but sustained a knee injury against Louisville. He played 41 snaps against Clemson while Hornibrook played 19. Hornibrook threw three touchdowns in the game Blackman missed, a 31-13 win over N.C. State.
