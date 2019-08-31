It’s unreasonable to assume Cam Newton will ever again be the quarterback he was in 2015. He doesn’t have to be.
Newton was NFL MVP that season. With a 3-to-1 ratio of touchdown passes to interceptions and 10 rushing touchdowns, he was at the height of his craft in leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50.
Now, after two years of season-changing shoulder problems, Newton, 30, enters the 2019 season having to prove he still has an NFL arm that will hold up through 16 games.
Newton now finds himself surrounded by playmakers. When Newton told NBC Sports’ Peter King he doesn’t have to be Superman anymore, this wealth of playmakers is what he meant. As Newton told King, “When you get old, you have to change certain things.”
If that means relying more on those around him to preserve his health through the four-month regular season, then the injury that robbed him of a special second half of last season brought wisdom.
Quarterback
The Panthers went seven drafts without selecting a quarterback after grabbing Newton No. 1 overall in 2011. Finally, they used a third-round pick in April on West Virginia’s Will Grier. It was unreasonable to think Grier would immediately solidify the quarterback depth, but he has had a bumpy preseason. Kyle Allen, an undrafted free agent who started the final game of the 2018 season, has performed only somewhat better. That amplifies the imperative of keeping Newton healthy.
Running backs
In his second NFL season, McCaffrey had nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage. His versatility as a rusher and a receiver make him nearly as valuable as Newton. Like Newton, the balancing act between utilizing McCaffrey and keeping him healthy could be paramount.
The Panthers went to youth to attack this problem by drafting Jordan Scarlett from Florida in the fifth round. Rivera said one of the biggest agenda items of the last two preseason games was exploring what Scarlett can do to relieve McCaffrey of some snaps.
Offensive line
The new starting group didn’t get a lot of snaps together, in part to avoid injury risk. Still, the preseason performance was worrisome, full of holding and procedure penalties that disrupted drives. As Rivera said after his team scored just three points against the Patriots, “You can’t expect to have success when you make silly mistakes like that.”
Which winds this back to Newton. Some of keeping the quarterback healthy comes down to how he manages risk. But it depends just as much on how the line protects him.
