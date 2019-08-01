Last season: 2-9 (1-7 ACC)
First practice: Aug. 2
First game: vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 1
Key returners: OT Charlie Heck, OG Nick Polino, RB Michael Carter, RB Antonio Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, S Myles Dorn, DT Jason Strowbridge, DE Tomon Fox, LB Dominique Ross, CB Patrice Rene, QB Cade Fortin, QB Jace Ruder.
Key losses: QB Nathan Elliott, OT William Sweet, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR Thomas Jackson, LB Cole Holcomb, DE Malik Carney, K Freeman Jones.
Camp question: The first order of business for Mack Brown will be finding the right quarterback. Fortin and Ruder both showed promise in limited work last season, while freshman Sam Howell was one of the top prospects in the nation.