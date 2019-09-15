INSIDE: NFL to meet with Brown accuser,. B2 Standings, summaries. B2 Saints-Rams meet in rematch. B2
Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf (right) hauls in a pass over Pittsburgh strong safety Terrell Edmunds for a touchdown in the second half of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. The play was reviewed and let stand as the Seahawks held on for a 28-26 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.