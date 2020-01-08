New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach. The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.

RAVENS: For the second straight day, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (calf) missed practice ahead of the team’s divisional-round game Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. Ingram has yet to practice since straining his calf Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. If he can’t play, second-year back Gus Edwards is expected to replace him.

VIKINGS: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice. Thielen was on the field with the team for the start of the workout and added to the injury report afterward, a sign that he was hurt during practice. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice for the second straight day because of an illness.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments