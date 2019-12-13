Army Navy Football

Navy’s Malcolm Perry (10) runs for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Navy’s Malcolm Perry (10) runs for touchdown during the first half against Army on Saturday in Philadelphia. Perry rushed for 304 yards — the most ever in an Army-Navy game — and two touchdowns. For more on the game, see page B5

