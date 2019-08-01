Last season: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)
First practice: Aug. 2
First game: vs. East Carolina, Noon, Aug. 31
Key returners: QB Matthew McKay, QB Devin Leary, RB Ricky Person, WR Emeka Emezie, WR Thayer Thomas, OT Justin Witt, C OT Emanuel McGirt, DE James Smith-Williams, DT Larrell Murchison, LB Louis Acceus, LB Payton Wilson, CB Nick McCloud, S Jarius Morehead, S Stephen Griffin.
Key losses: QB Ryan Finley, RB Reggie Gallaspy, C Garrett Bradbury, OT Tyler Jones, OG Terronne Prescod, WR Kelvin Harmon, WR Jakobi Meyers, DE Darian Rosboro, DT Eurndraus Bryant, LB Germaine Pratt, S Dexter Wright.
Camp question: After winning 18 games over the past two seasons, this feels like the start of a new era for the Wolfpack. New leaders will have to step up, and that starts with quarterback, where McKay has the inside track to win the job.