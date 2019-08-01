East Carolina N.C. State Football

East Carolina's Warren Saba (17) goes to tackle North Carolina State's Emeka Emezie (86) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Last season: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)

First practice: Aug. 2

First game: vs. East Carolina, Noon, Aug. 31

Key returners: QB Matthew McKay, QB Devin Leary, RB Ricky Person, WR Emeka Emezie, WR Thayer Thomas, OT Justin Witt, C OT Emanuel McGirt, DE James Smith-Williams, DT Larrell Murchison, LB Louis Acceus, LB Payton Wilson, CB Nick McCloud, S Jarius Morehead, S Stephen Griffin.

Key losses: QB Ryan Finley, RB Reggie Gallaspy, C Garrett Bradbury, OT Tyler Jones, OG Terronne Prescod, WR Kelvin Harmon, WR Jakobi Meyers, DE Darian Rosboro, DT Eurndraus Bryant, LB Germaine Pratt, S Dexter Wright.

Camp question: After winning 18 games over the past two seasons, this feels like the start of a new era for the Wolfpack. New leaders will have to step up, and that starts with quarterback, where McKay has the inside track to win the job.

