FILE — In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws before the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Carolina Panthers have worked out a deal with Teddy Bridgewater to replace quarterback Cam Newton. A person familiar with the deal says Bridgewater is taking a three-year, $63 million contract after winning all five of his starts for New Orleans last season. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)