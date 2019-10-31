NC St Florida St Football

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren added three more players to the “out for the season” list on Monday. Right tackle Justin Witt, cornerback Chris Ingram and cornerback Teshaun Smith didn’t play against Boston College and will miss the rest of the season.

N.C. State’s injury situation is similar to what Wake Forest’s was last year.

The Wolfpack has lost seven starters to season-ending injuries. Three of them are cornerbacks — Chris Ingram, Taiyon Palmer and Teshaun Smith — while cornerback Nick McCloud hasn’t played since the season opener. Both starting offensive tackles, Tyrone Riley and Justin Witt, have been lost for the season.

It’s led, in part, to N.C. State playing more freshmen than any team in the country other than Clemson.

