N.C. State’s injury situation is similar to what Wake Forest’s was last year.
The Wolfpack has lost seven starters to season-ending injuries. Three of them are cornerbacks — Chris Ingram, Taiyon Palmer and Teshaun Smith — while cornerback Nick McCloud hasn’t played since the season opener. Both starting offensive tackles, Tyrone Riley and Justin Witt, have been lost for the season.
It’s led, in part, to N.C. State playing more freshmen than any team in the country other than Clemson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.