Howard 24
Delaware State 9
DOVER, Del. — Caylin Newton passed for two touchdowns, ran for another score, and Howard beat Delaware State 24-9 in a MEAC opener and gave Ron Prince his first victory as head coach of the Bison.
The Hornets (1-2, 0-1) took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard pass from Tylik Bethea to Kwannah Kollie, but Newton connected with Michael Cornwell on a 24-yard TD, ran 4 yards for a score and then hit Damion Gillespie for a 6-yard touchdown and an 18-9 halftime lead.
Newton’s rushing TD was set up by a 23-yard interception return by Ray Williams.
Josiah Crute ran 17 yards for Howard’s other score.
The Bison (1-3, 1-0) failed on two PAT attempts and two 2-point tries, with a blocked point-after attempt leading to two points for the Hornets.
