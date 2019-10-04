Randolph-Macon 34

Guilford 21

Why the Quakers lost: Freshman quarterback Presley Egbers of the Yellow Jackets passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in Randolph-Macon’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Guilford College on Saturday.

Performances worth noting: Sophomore quarterback Derrien Phillips of Guilford ran for a game-high 80 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in his first varsity start. Phillips also had the best passing game of his career with 18 completions on 33 attempts for 183 yards. Jermaine Russell was Phillips’ favorite target, with a game-high eight catches for 88 yards

Also worth noting: The Quakers had one more first down than Randolph-Macon (18-17) and outgained the Yellow Jackets, 338-299. Khayree Lundy, a former Eastern Guilford standout, had eight tackles to lead Guilford’s defense.

Next: Guilford (1-4, 0-3 ODAC) visits league rival Ferrum College Saturday at 1 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments