Maryland Michigan St Football

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to throw against Maryland during the first half of a Nov. 30 game. 

Brian Lewerke is a three-year starter who will finish his Michigan State career fourth in school history for passing yards — he needs 27 to hit the 8,000-yard plateau.

His career arc saw him post his best season as a sophomore, though, throwing 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2017 for a 10-3 team. In the two middling seasons since, he’s thrown 24 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.

Lewerke threw at least one interception in every game as a junior and seemed to have corrected those issues this season with only one interception in the first five games, in which Michigan State went 4-1.

But in the past seven games, Lewerke was picked off 11 times — including a three-interception game in a 37-34 loss to Illinois.

