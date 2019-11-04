Darryl Johnson
Buffalo Bills DE
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Washington Redskins
How he fared
Participated in 16 special teams plays in a 24-9 victory
Larry Ogunjobi
Cleveland Browns DT
Triad tie
Ragsdale HS
Opponent
Denver Broncos
How he fared
3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended in a 24-19 loss
D.J. Reader
Houston Texans NT
Triad tie
Grimsley HS
Opponent
Jacksonville Jaguars
How he fared
2 tackles in a 26-3 win
Brandon Parker
Oakland Raiders RT
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Detroit Lions
How he fared
Inactive
Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals LB
Triad tie
High Point Central HS
Opponent
Open date
Tony McRae
Cincinnati Bengals CB
Triad tie
A&T
Opponent
Open date
