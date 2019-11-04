Darryl Johnson

Buffalo Bills DE

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Washington Redskins

How he fared

Participated in 16 special teams plays in a 24-9 victory

Larry Ogunjobi

Cleveland Browns DT

Triad tie

Ragsdale HS

Opponent

Denver Broncos

How he fared

3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended in a 24-19 loss

D.J. Reader

Houston Texans NT

Triad tie

Grimsley HS

Opponent

Jacksonville Jaguars

How he fared

2 tackles in a 26-3 win

Brandon Parker

Oakland Raiders RT

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Detroit Lions

How he fared

Inactive

Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals LB

Triad tie

High Point Central HS

Opponent

Open date

Tony McRae

Cincinnati Bengals CB

Triad tie

A&T

Opponent

Open date

