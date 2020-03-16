Cowboys Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles’ Vinny Curry (75) pulls down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

The Dallas Cowboys placed their exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal. Story, B2.

