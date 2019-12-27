ARLINGTON, Texas Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score after another big play by All-America linebacker Micah Parsons and No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.

While Penn State (11-2, No. 10 CFP) gave up its most points and yards all season against the big-play Group of Five Tigers, Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who flipped the ball right into the hands of Taylor. That put the Nittany Lions up 45-36 in the final minute of the third quarter, only three plays after Brown had been stopped short on a fourth-and-1.

American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. Silverfield, the offensive-line coach, was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State’s coach earlier this month.

White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

NOTRE DAME 33, IOWA STATE 9: Ian Book passed for 247 yards and one touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run, helping No. 14 Notre Dame dominate Iowa State 33-9 on Saturday in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception.

That included a 27-yard touchdown throw to Chase Claypool for the Fighting Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP).

