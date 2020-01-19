AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football

Tennessee Titans' Tramaine Brock is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

SUPER BOWL LIV Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers winner, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 2 (WGHP)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Tramaine Brock is called for interference on a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (right) during the second half of Sunday’s AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., which the Chiefs won 35-24. The NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers ended after the News & Record went to press.

