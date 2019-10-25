LSU 23

Auburn 20

BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and second-ranked LSU edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20 on Saturday.

The victory ensured LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) would be unbeaten heading into its highly anticipated trip to Alabama on Nov. 9, which entered this weekend ranked No. 1.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn’t able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.

While LSU’s prolific, up-tempo spread offense was able to roll up 508 yards, scoring proved relatively difficult against a gritty Auburn defense that thwarted LSU drives into its territory with a pair of fourth-down stops and an interception.

LSU came in averaging 50.1 points per game.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments