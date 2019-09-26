Boston College’s quarterback has grown up in front of the Deacons, as Clawson pointed out.
Brown threw three interceptions against the Deacons in 2017 as a redshirt freshman, and then threw five touchdown passes against the Deacons in 2018. After Brown’s explosion last season against Wake Forest, he threw eight touchdowns in the next eight games.
Wake Forest has clearly seen Brown at his worst (and youngest) and best — now they’ll see what’s in store for this meeting.
