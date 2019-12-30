A small plane that killed five passengers when it crashed over the weekend in south Louisiana was intact when it hit the ground, federal investigators said Monday, asking anyone in the neighborhood with audio recordings of the plane to come forward.
At a news conference Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg stressed that the investigation into the Saturday crash in Lafayette was still in its early days.
But he offered some details of what investigators have learned so far and what they will be looking at in the weeks and months ahead.
Landsberg said investigators have identified what he described as the “four corners of the aircraft,” which means that the aircraft was intact when it hit the ground.
“It did not come apart in midair,” he said.
The aircraft was flying on course until it hit about 900 feet, Landsberg said and then it started to turn into a “gradually tightening left turn” and began losing altitude.
The weather was overcast on Saturday, Landsberg said, but was considered “flyable under most circumstances.”
Federal investigators have been combing through videos submitted by people who saw the crash and the aftermath and have been talking to witnesses who saw or heard the plane come down Saturday morning.
The six people aboard the 8-passenger aircraft were flying from Lafayette to Atlanta on Saturday to watch the Peach Bowl football game between Louisiana State University and the Oklahoma Sooners.
The aircraft crashed about a minute after takeoff, investigators said Monday.
At least one witness told investigators that the aircraft’s landing gear was up before the crash, Landsberg said. NTSB official, Jennifer Rodi asked anyone within a mile radius of where the plane crashed who has a camera that might have captured audio of the plane flying before the crash to turn it in to authorities.
Authorities expect to have a preliminary report within one to two weeks but Landsberg repeatedly stressed that this was only the beginning of a long investigation. They’ll be looking at everything from the engine to fuel to the weight balance in the plane to the pilot’s experience, he said. A final report on what caused the crash isn’t expected for another year.
“We are interested in everything at this point,” Landsberg said. “We are not ruling anything in or anything out. It’s too early.”
