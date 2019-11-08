Bright sunshine made the red, white and blue of more than 200 American flags all the more vibrant as they were put on display Friday by Guilford Rotary Club members. The flags are being flown in a Field of Honor at the Triad Farmers Market off Sandy Ridge Road over Veterans’ Day weekend as a way for the community to celebrate heroes in their lives and in their communities. The club’s second annual event offered residents a chance to sponsor a flag for someone special. For $50, someone could sponsor one flag in honor of a hero with a personalized memorable flag medallion that the sponsor keeps. For an additional $25, the sponsor may keep the flag. For more information about this annual event, go online and visit guilfordrotary.club/flags-for-heroes-fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.