HOW TO FOLLOW: 6:30 a.m. today, NBC Sports; letour.fr; @letour
TODAY’S STAGE: The Tour is exquisitely poised entering its last rest day before attacking the Alps, with four riders — Julian Alaphilippe, defending champion Geraint Thomas, Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk and Thibaut Pinot — all within two minutes at the top of the standings.
SATURDAY’S STAGE: When one French rider starts to fade, another comes to the fore at what is shaping up as the most thrilling Tour in recent memory. One way or the other, France may still be on course for its first winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985. Furious racing on Stage 15 from Limoux to Foix saw French rider Pinot profit from the first signs of weakness in the high mountains from French race leader Alaphilippe. Pinot edged closer to the yellow jersey in the overall standings with a display of climbing power on the last uphill finish in the Pyrenees, signaling that he’ll be a major contender to win the Tour in what promises to be a climactic final week in the Alps. British rider Simon Yates won the stage, his second at this Tour. Pinot was second, more than a minute faster than Alaphilippe, who persevered to place 11th at the top, still in yellow but with a smaller cushion over his rivals for the race lead.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If I crack, I hope he’ll carry the torch for the French” — Alaphilippe, expressing hopes that Pinot will win if he himself can’t
STAT OF THE DAY: The amount of time in minutes and seconds that Pinot has clawed back from Alaphilippe in two days, on Stages 14 and 15. He has vaulted from seventh to fourth.
— The Associated Press