HOW TO FOLLOW: 6 a.m., NBC Sports; letour.fr;@letour
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The yellow jersey is a jersey that should be respected” — Laurent Jalabert, criticizing former world champion Rui Costa for riding on, against race tradition, when overall leader Julian Alaphilippe had stopped for a toilet break.
STAT OF THE DAY: 16:25. The gap between Daryl Impey and the main pack — the biggest interval opened up by breakaway riders so far this year.
NEXT ON THE MENU: More hills in today’s 10th stage, the last one before the race takes a rest day. The finale of the 217.5-kilometer trek taking the pack from Saint-Flour to Albi is rather flat and could favor the sprinters who manage to get over the four categorized climbs on the day’s program.