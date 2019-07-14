HOW TO FOLLOW: 6 a.m., NBC Sports; letour.fr;@letour

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The yellow jersey is a jersey that should be respected” — Laurent Jalabert, criticizing former world champion Rui Costa for riding on, against race tradition, when overall leader Julian Alaphilippe had stopped for a toilet break.

STAT OF THE DAY: 16:25. The gap between Daryl Impey and the main pack — the biggest interval opened up by breakaway riders so far this year.

NEXT ON THE MENU: More hills in today’s 10th stage, the last one before the race takes a rest day. The finale of the 217.5-kilometer trek taking the pack from Saint-Flour to Albi is rather flat and could favor the sprinters who manage to get over the four categorized climbs on the day’s program.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments