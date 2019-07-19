HOW TO FOLLOW: 6:30 a.m. today, NBC Sports; letour.fr; @letour
TODAY’S STAGE: Coming right after the ascent of the Tourmalet, the last Pyrenean trek running close to the ancient Cathar castles is a grueling and daunting 115-mile ride from Limoux to Foix Prat d’Albis.
SATURDAY’S STAGE: The first super tough 6,500-foot climb of the Tour de France — the Co du Tourmalet — proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe, who kept his yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time. Thibaut Pinot won Stage 14 on the famed ascent, making amends for misfortune on Stage 10 when he lost lots of time securing a French 1-2 finish. Thomas cracked on the final inclines to the pass and couldn’t stay with Pinot and Alaphilippe, who increasingly appears to be justifying French hopes that he could become France’s first Tour winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I would tell him to keep his money so we can use it to party in Paris whatever happens.” Alaphilippe, when asked if he would advise his best friend to place a bet on him winning the Tour.
STAT OF THE DAY:
— The Associated Press