Atlanta Braves slugger Ender Inciarte (right) is congratulated by third-base coach Ron Washington after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of Sunday’s National League game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. A night after squandering a late lead, the Braves held off the Marlins to split the four-game series and finish the year 8-2 at Marlins Park. Baseball boxes, roundup, B5.
MOST POPULAR
-
Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell's unexpected death jolts court colleagues
-
Charlotte airport passengers irate after thousands of Boy Scouts invade, delay flights
-
Rockingham County man, convicted in rape and molestation of a girl in Guilford County, performed magic tricks at Winston-Salem restaurant
-
How the NC-made Shibumi Shade came to cast a big shadow on area beaches this summer
-
Victim, suspect identified after shooting leaves one dead at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!