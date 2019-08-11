Braves Marlins Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington after Inciarte hit a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves slugger Ender Inciarte (right) is congratulated by third-base coach Ron Washington after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of Sunday’s National League game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. A night after squandering a late lead, the Braves held off the Marlins to split the four-game series and finish the year 8-2 at Marlins Park. Baseball boxes, roundup, B5.

