GREENSBORO — Fourth-ranked Louisville gave coach Jeff Walz the start he wanted as the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament’s top seed.
Dana Evans scored 23 points and the fourth-ranked Cardinals dominated the second quarter to beat Syracuse 71-46 in Friday’s quarterfinals, avenging their last loss from a month earlier.
“We competed from the get-go,” Walz said.
Louisville (28-3) didn’t get off to a great shooting start. But its defense held the Orange to just one field goal in the second quarter, while the Cardinals dominated the glass all afternoon to help build that big lead until the shots started falling more.
Eighth-seeded Syracuse (16-15) had given Louisville trouble in both games, including the 59-51 win at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 9. The Orange didn’t do anything close this time, with Louisville turning a six-point lead after the first quarter into a 34-13 lead by halftime.
The Cardinals, who won the regular-season title outright for the first time since joining the league before the 2014-15 season, are chasing their second ACC Tournament title.
“There’s still plenty of people that don’t think we’re all that good,” Walz said. “And it’s just a fact, and it’s OK. They might not like the way we play or what it might be. But at the end of the day, we compete.”
Kiara Lewis scored 18 for the Orange.
FLORIDA STATE 76, WAKE FOREST 47: Nausia Woolfolk and Kourtney Weber each scored 15 points and No. 22 Florida State beat 13th-seeded Wake Forest for the third time this season.
Florida State (23-7), the No. 4 seed, will play top-seeded Louisville today in the Seminoles’ second trip in three years to the semifinals.
Nicki Ekhomu added 12 points with six assists and Kiah Gillespie, leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, scored 10 for Florida State.
The Seminoles had a double-digit lead by the 2:47 mark of the first quarter.
Weber made three of Florida State’s 10 3-pointers, while Wake Forest was 1 of 10. The Seminoles were 8 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half en route to a 42-25 halftime lead.
Ivana Raca continued her strong play for Wake Forest (16-16) with 18 points.
