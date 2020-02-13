Today’s games

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Toledo (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Davidson at St. Bonaventure (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Yale at Princeton (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Akron at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Illinois-Chicago at Wright State (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Rider at Siena (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton (FS2)

Load comments