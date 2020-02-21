Men Noon: Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN2) Noon: Kansas at Baylor (ESPN) Noon: Tennessee at Auburn (WFMY) Noon: Marquette at Providence (WGHP) Noon: Tulane at Central Florida (ESPNU) 1 p.m.: UNCG at VMI (ESPN3) 1 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas (SEC) 1:30 p.m.: Navy at Army (CBS Sports) 2 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State (WFMY) 2 p.m.: Houston at Memphis (ESPN2) 2 p.m.: Michigan at Purdue (ESPN) 2 p.m.: West Virginia at TCU (ESPNU) 2:30 p.m.: Villanova at Xavier (WGHP) 3 p.m.: SMU at Tulsa (ESPNews) 3:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State (CBS Sports) 3:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC) 4 p.m.: Florida State at N.C. State (ACC) 4 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ESPN) 4 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+) 4 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado (WFMY) 4 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN2) 4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Syracuse (Fox Sports South) 4:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at George Mason (NBC Sports) 5:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at Davidson (CBS Sports) 6 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College (ACC) 6 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (ESPN) 6 p.m.: LSU at South Carolina (ESPN2) 6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa State (ESPNU) 6 p.m.: Georgia at Vanderbilt (SEC) 6:30 p.m.: Richmond at St. Bonaventure (NBC Sports) 7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+) 7:30 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State (CBS Sports) 8 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ESPN2) 8 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State (ESPNU) 8:30 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi (SEC) 9 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona (ESPN) 9 p.m.: Georgetown at DePaul (FS1) 10 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU (ESPN2) 10 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada (ESPNU) Women 11 a.m.: Navy at Army (CBS Sports) 2 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN3) 2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+) 2 p.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers (Big Ten) 4 p.m.: Furman at UNCG (ESPN3)

Load comments