Belmont Stakes Horse Racing

Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race with Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

The Belmont Stakes’ debut as the first race in the Triple Crown had little of the suspense that normally accompanies the Belmont Stakes. Instead, the only Grade 1 winner in the watered-down 10-horse field, Tiz The Law, erased any doubt of being the best by winning by 3 3/4 lengths. Story, C2.

