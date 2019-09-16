TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 2: Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Detroit beat Baltimore to split a four-game series between the teams with the worst records in the major leagues. After the first series in American League history between teams in 50 or more games under .500, Detroit (45-104) has a 3½ game “lead” over Baltimore (49-101) for the top pick in June’s amateur draft, which goes to the club with the lowest winning percentage this season. Detroit needs to win one of its final six games at Comerica Park to avoid breaking the major-league record of 59 home losses, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. Tyler Alexander (1-3), a 24-year-old left-hander forced into the rotation by a doubleheader last week, got his first big-league win. Before a crowd announced at 14,142, he allowed one run and four hits in six innings during his first major league start since Aug. 7. Joe Jiménez retired the first two batters in the ninth before the Orioles loaded the bases on three singles. Trey Mancini, who hit his third homer of the series in the sixth, struck out on three pitches.
