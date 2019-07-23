Athleta retail store is coming to Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem, according to an online store directory for the center.
Saul Centers lists Athleta as the tenant for two stores near anchor tenant Trader Joe’s.
Saul officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the Athleta store and possible opening date.
Athleta is a unit of The Gap that focuses on women’s workout, travel and yoga wear.
The retailer has a store in Friendly Center in Greensboro, as well as stores at Southpark Mall in Charlotte, Streets at Southpoint in Durham, and Crabtree Mall I Raleigh.
Thruway landed Athleta competitor Lululemon in November. The Lululemon fronts Stratford Road.