Wake Forest redshirt senior guard Andrien White scored a season-high 22 points against Clemson on Tuesday night.
Wake Forest’s basketball team will have had four full days to flush the frustrations of losing at Clemson on Tuesday night, a game the Deacons led for the majority.
The recipe to move on, senior guard Andrien White said, was part forget, part extraction.
“You get here on the road and, you know — we fought hard and just couldn’t get it done,” White said. “But we’re going to watch a lot of film on this one, try to strengthen some things up and put that toward Virginia.”
Three things to watch in today’s game:
1. White’s timeliness
White scored a season-high 22 points at Clemson and matched a season-high with six rebounds.
He has emerged as more of a threat in the last three games for the Deacons. Against Virginia Tech last week he scored what was then a season-high 14 points, and then had nine points against Boston College — six of those coming on 3s on back-to-back possessions early in the second half, which helped Wake Forest pull away from the Eagles last weekend.
“This team needs something from me and I have to be able to bring it every night, whatever that may be, whether it’s scoring or trying to get on the boards, help the bigs out down there,” White said.
2. Brown’s return
If an individual workout two hours before the game at Clemson is any indication, Chaundee Brown is close to returning.
The junior guard, who hasn’t played since a Jan. 4 win at Pittsburgh because of a left foot injury, went through a workout with associate head coach Rex Walters for about 20 minutes before the rest of the Deacons took the court for warm-ups.
Brown also participated in some pregame warm-ups with the team, such as layup lines and shoot-around.
3. Solving Virginia
Wake Forest stayed winless against Clemson in Manning’s tenure and gets another chance to beat the Tigers on Feb. 1.
First comes this game against another one of the four ACC teams that Wake Forest hasn’t beaten since 2014.
The Deacons are 0-7 against Virginia in Manning’s tenure. Two of those losses — at Virginia in 2015 and at home in 2016 — came by one point. But it hasn’t been as competitive lately.
The reigning national champion Cavaliers have beaten Wake Forest by an average of 16.7 points per game in the last three seasons, and held the Deacons to their lowest score of the season two years ago (59-49) and to their second-lowest score of the season last year (68-45).
