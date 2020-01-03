• RB Darrynton Evans (255 carries, 1,484 yards, 24 total TD)

• OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither (104 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 8 pass breakups)

• LT Vic Johnson (four-year starter for the offensive line, three-time Sun Belt first teamer)

• ILB Jordan Fehr (109 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks)

• OLB Noel Cook (73 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception)

• S Josh Thomas (72 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery)

• S Desmond Franklin (52 total tackles, 1 interception, 10 pass breakups)

• TE Collin Reed (2 receiving touchdowns)

