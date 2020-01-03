- QB Jamie Newman (220-for-361, 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions; 180 carries, 574 yards, 6 touchdowns)
- RB Cade Carney (158 carries, 620 yards, 5 touchdowns)
- WR Kendall Hinton (73 catches, 1,001 yards, four touchdowns)
- WR Scotty Washington (35 catches, 607 yards, 7 touchdowns)
- TE Jack Freudenthal (32 catches, 325 yards, 5 touchdowns)
- LT Justin Herron (four-year starter, program-record 51 starts)
- RT Jake Benzinger (three-year starter, 40 career starts)
- RG Nate Gilliam (28 career starts)
- LB Justin Strnad (69 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 PBUs in only 8 games)
- CB Essang Bassey (60 tackles, 11 PBUs)
- CB Amari Henderson (40 tackles, 4 interceptions, 10 PBUs)
- P Dom Maggio (74 punts, 46.8 average, 30 inside-20)
