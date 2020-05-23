NFL
n Former quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery on Friday in Palm Springs, Calif. Leaf was released late Friday night from Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. He is due back in court on Sept. 25 to answer to the charges. Leaf was arrested early afternoon on Friday by Palm Desert cops. It is unclear who the victim is in the case. Leaf, 44, one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history, has dealt with a slew of drug, legal problems and mental health issues since flaming out of the league by the time he was 25. He spent the 2019 season as a college football analyst for ESPN.
n Linebacker Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chickillo was drafted in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in 2015. Chickillo played in 11 games for the Steelers last season, finishing with 11 tackles and half a sack. The 27-year-old out of Miami has played in 65 regular-season games with nine starts while also contributing as a regular on special teams.
