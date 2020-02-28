College baseball
n N.C. A&T picked up a win over Boston College on Friday,
coming back to beat the Eagles 2-1. Michael Johnson gave the
Aggies a great start, allowing only one run over seven innings.
Donte Wade went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the victory. Camden Williamson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. The Aggies improved to 3-6 for the season, while Boston College fell to 3-5. The Aggies will face Fairfield in a round-robin tournament on today at War Memorial Stadium.
n UNCG absorbed its first loss since its season opener at Coastal Carolina on Friday, falling to visiting Appalachian State by a final of 5-1. UNCG starting pitcher Jake Lewis allowed three runs in six innings, but suffered his second loss of the season. Hogan Windish went 1-for-4 for with an RBI for the Spartans. UNCG fell to 6-2 for
the season with the loss, while App State improved to 3-5.
n High Point fell to No. 13-ranked Ole Miss on Friday 6-2 in the opening game of the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville on Friday. High Point’s next game in the tournament is set for today, when the Panthers take on Indiana at noon.
n Anthony Cuozzi and Isaiah Hairston both had three hits as Guilford College defeated visiting Penn State Abington 10-5 on Friday. The Quakers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-4. The Nittany Lions dropped to 2-2.
n Indiana State broke open a pitchers’ duel with runs in the fifth and sixth innings and Elon was unable to respond, dropping the series opener 3-0 on Friday at Latham Park. Elon starter Jared Wetherbee took the loss, falling to 1-1. The teams return for the second game of the series today at 2 p.m.
College tennis
n The UNCG men defeated Appalachian State 4-3on Friday at the UNCG Tennis Courts. App falls to 2-8, while the Spartans move to 3-2.
