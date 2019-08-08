auto racing
n Former NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte says he plans to race Saturday night in the twin 50-lap races in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. Labonte, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year, told speedsport.com that he will be driving in the first Modified race of his career. Labonte, 55, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, is returning to racing in the U.S. after leaving two years ago to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Tour. He raced full time in the Euro series last year and finished 14th in points, with one top-five and four top-10s. Labonte is the first driver to win a championship in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. He won 21 races at the NASCAR Cup level, including the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, the Southern 500 in Darlington, S.C., and the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.
NFL
n The Cleveland Browns traded running back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans on Thursday for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Cleveland is getting a fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder. Johnson had grown unhappy with his role and asked to be traded this year after the Browns signed suspended free agent running back Kareem Hunt. Johnson, 25, has rushed for 1,286 career yards and caught 235 passes for 2,170.
n Nick Bosa’s debut in a San Francisco 49ers uniform is on hold until the regular season, and uncertainty now looms whether the rookie defensive end will be healthy for the Sept. 8 opener at Tampa Bay. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa had a “serious” ankle injury. Bosa definitely will miss the exhibition season after going down in practice on Wednesday.
tennis
n Second-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Thursday in Montreal. Thiem will next face eight-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who beat Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.
n Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup on Thursday in Toronto, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5. Pliskova, who can reclaim the top spot in the rankings this week, will next face Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-4.