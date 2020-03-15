nfl
n The Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill that will pay him up to $118 million over four years. The deal includes $62 million fully guaranteed. Tannehill led the Titans to a 7-3 record after taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 7. The quarterback also helped Tennessee get to the AFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
n The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade defensive end Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Campbell recorded 31.5 sacks in 48 games with the Jaguars, while making the Pro Bowl in all three years with the team.
n The NFL players approved a new labor agreement with the league on Sunday. The new deal runs through the 2030 season. It features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. It also features a new playoff structure, which increases the amount of playoff teams from 12 to 14. Only the No. 1 seed in each conference will get a first-round bye starting in the 2020 season.
