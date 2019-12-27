nba

n Kawhi Leonard is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019, comfortably winning a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Leonard was the NBA Finals MVP for the second time, leading Toronto to its first championship. He received more than twice as many points in the balloting as any of the other 18 vote-getters. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second, followed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis star Rafael Nadal and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

hockey

n Shane Pinto scored his third goal in two games and the United States rebounded from a loss to Canada with a 6-3 victory over Germany at the world junior hockey championship Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Jordan Harris, Zac Jones, Curtis Hall, Bobby Brink and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored one each for the Americans. U.S. goaltender Dustin Wolf made 17 saves. The U.S. next faces Russia on Sunday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments