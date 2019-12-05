college basketball
n UNCG Athletics has teamed with with My48 TV, and will broadcast the UNCG men’s basketball game against N.C. State on Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. In their last meeting, the Spartans defeated the Wolfpack 81-76 in Raleigh, during the 2017-18 season.
golf
n A tropical breeze replaced the raging wind and made play a lot easier for Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and just about everyone else on Thursday in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas. Reed took advantage of the back nine at Albany Golf Club for the second straight day. He was tied for the lead until making six birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Reed was at 12-under 132. Woods matched Reed’s 66 and remained six shots behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.