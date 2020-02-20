colleges
n The Elon softball team travels to Columbia, S.C., this weekend for the Gamecock Invitational, hosted by the University of South Carolina. The Phoenix opens the tournament today against Iowa State at 12:30 p.m., at the Carolina Softball Stadium.
n East Carolina’s football season opener against Marshall, previously set for Sept. 5, has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 in a collaborative effort by both schools to recognize the 50th anniversary of the tragedy that has tied the two communities together ever since. The commemorative Week Zero game will pay tribute to the 70 passengers and five crew members who lost their lives on Nov. 14, 1970, while returning to Huntington in a charter flight crash after the Thundering Herd’s game in Greenville.
pro football
n The NFL’s team owners on Thursday approved proposals toward a new collective bargaining agreement with the players. The proposals include a 17-game regular season, expanding the playoffs to include seven teams in each conference (instead of the current six) and having only the No. 1 seed in each conference get a bye instead of the top two seeds. Also, preseason games would be cut from four to two. The players are expected to analyze the proposals today.
