men’s College Basketball
n The Greensboro College men’s basketball team used a team effort on offense to pick up a road win over Maryville, 76-73. Four Greensboro players cracked double-figures, including Matthew Brown, who led the Pride with 18 points. The Pride won despite shooting only 20% from three in the game.
Women’s college basketball
n Elon’s women’s basketball team won in convincing fashion on Sunday, defeating UNC-Wilmington 77-53. Elon was led by Brie Perpignan, who scored 22 points and dished out five assists. The Phoenix held Wilmington to 32% shooting from the field in the victory.
NFL
n New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday. Edelman, who was named Super Bowl LIII MVP, was the Patriots leading receiver in 2019, but was a non-factor in the New England Patriots’ playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.
n Former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur will join the Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2020 as the offensive coordinator. Shurmur was fired in December after going 9-23 as the coach of the Giants. He will be tasked with working with second-year QB Drew Lock.
